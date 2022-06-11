PASTOR MOFFETT — Orange County pastor talks military service and safety in relation to guns

I needed to wait a week or two before I spoke.

I did not want to speak from a place of feelings, but a place of facts.

Fact, safety is the condition of being protected from or unlikely to cause danger, risk, injury or death.

Fact, safety is a major part of the core values of a majority of businesses.

Fact, safety training and refresher training are requirements that companies ensure their employees undergo.

Fact, the true implementation of safety happens from the proactive posture, not the reactive.

Fact, safety is all about prevention.

Fact, in the military we are taught safety protocols even though we are going into a combat theater. In fighting our adversary, we still need to be maneuvering in safety.

Fact, safety is not foreign to us. Safety is a part of our everyday lives. I am a believer and supporter of our American Constitution. I’ve served and had a stellar career in our United States military.

I agree that guns don’t kill people, people with guns kill people.

More paramount than all of this, I’m a convicted believer that “ALL LIVES MATTER.”

It’s been reported that the first mass shooting, as we have come to know it here in America, happened in September 1949. As of June 5 of this year, there have been an estimated 194 people who have either been injured or killed due to mass shooting.

This number does not include our children that are losing their lives because of self-inflicted shootings.

What is happening to our sense of urgency for safety?

Mass shootings have been happening now for over 70 years. Where is the sense of urgency for safety?

On the job, we can be terminated for not enforcing safety protocols. Where is the sense of urgency for safety?

Corporations make changes yearly to improve safety in the workplace.

Making changes in our society should not be a challenge or conflict. The cost of safety should equal the cost of life.

When safety is being ignored, the quality of life is being threatened. All of us want and have a desire to feel safe wherever we travel. We want to feel safe in our homes.

Weapons have safeties on them for a reason.

The “safety” prevents the weapon from being fired. It takes a human to disengage the safety.

When safety is being neglected, living is being neglected. Safety is never about assuming, it’s about assuring. Urgency for Safety

Pastor De’mo Moffett, MSM, BSCJ is the senior pastor at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace. Email him at pastordemomoffett@gmail.com.