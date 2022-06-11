Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Eric Peevey talks thrill of coaching county’s best in all-star battle

BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Coaches Association All-Star week concludes with the All-Star Football Game Friday night at 7 p.m. at Beaumont Memorial Stadium, and there will certainly be an Orange County flavor to it, especially on the East Team.

One person who is “giddy” about the game is Little Cypress-Mauriceville head coach Eric Peevey, who, alongside his LC-M coaching staff, is directing the East Team.

“It’s a great honor for our staff. We feel blessed to go in there and coach up those kids, and it will shake the rust off of us all a little bit with the upcoming season coming,” said Peevey, who helped guide the Bears to an 11-3 mark and a trip to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1997 in his first year at the helm.

“We get to coach some of our kids one more time, and there are a lot Bears on the roster. Looking forward to coaching a couple of great West Orange kids, some amazing Orangefield Bobcats and a couple West Brook kids that I get to reunite with after coaching them when they were juniors.”

Peevey always loves attending the showcase event.

“Some of these guys will go on to play college ball somewhere, and many of them won’t,” Peevey said. “So, no matter what, it will be the last time they get to represent their high schools. It’s one of those memories you can always treasure, for sure.”

This won’t be Peevey’s first rodeo, he coached the West Team when he was at West Brook in 2016.

“It’s truly a great event, and we’re going to do our best to coach up those East boys,” said Peevey. “I have a lot of respect for Crosby coach Jerry Prieto. He will have those West kids ready to roll.”

There will certainly be an Orange County flavor on the East Team.

Orange County players on the East roster include LC-M’s Carson Peet, Dwight Davis, Ashton Landry, Nicholas Granger, Gunner Johnson and Khaleen Johnson; West Orange-Stark’s Elijah Gales and Bryson Jordan; Orangefield’s Tyler Shearin, Brayden Babineaux and Hunter Ashworth; Vidor’s Jordan Smith and Bridge City’s Ethan Oceguera.

Other East Team members will include Beaumont United’s Sir Zollcoffer and Treybon Mims; Buna’s Logan Moss; Burkeville’s LaTavion Mays; Deweyville’s Shawn Dreyer; Evadale’s Chase Smith and Drake Hartt; Hamshire-Fannett’s Kheagian Heckaman; Jasper’s Jermario Thomas; Beaumont Kelly’s Chris Roberts and Adam Brasher; Kountze’s Zach Paine; Lumberton’s Keith Olexa and Cade McKinstry; Nederland’s Kyndon Fuselier, Jice Beck and Jacob Kotz; Port Arthur Memorial’s Rowshawn Calhoun; Silsbee’s Marquis Dodd; Warren’s Eli Tibbetts and Logan Williams and Beaumont West Brook’s Khristian Pugh, JaMichael Foxall and Jayden Davis.

Crosby coach Jerry Prieto will guide the West Team.

The West Team will include Anahuac’s Caden Hampton and Christian Sanchez; Barbers Hill’s Garret Hagler, Jordan Gigout and Kaden Garcia; Chester’s Carson Thomson; Cleveland’s De’vonte Robertson and Donald Robertson; Coldspring’s KD Bookman, Eddy Brown, Cam Shaw-Rucker, Ricky Lewis, Hayden Richardson and Jeremiah Reese; Crosby’s Jarius Simpson, Quincy Jones, Camari Parker, Tyler Cooper, McCoy Casey, Braden Wright and Demetrius Strahan; Dayton’s James Harris; East Chambers’ Damion Moreno and Hector Martinez; Hardin’s Shane Hoist, Hardin-Jefferson’s Jacob Weldon and Keith Andrus, Huffman’s Ashton Fischer, Gunnar Gates and Breck Machala; Hull-Daisetta’s Dylan Scott; Liberty’s Austin Walker; West Hardin’s Austin Collier and Woodville’s Jaylin Kibble, Nick Traylor, Kentrayvion Prejean, Kevon Paire and Braden Lilley.