Lady Cardinal Volleyball Camp wraps up, camp photos

BRIDGE CITY – Bridge City Lady Cardinals head volleyball coach Savanah DeLuna was elated with the turnout the school had at the Lady Cardinals Volleyball Camp this past week.

More than 100 girls participated, learning the basic skills of the game and having a blast doing it.

“We had 92 that signed up to participate during the original signup and we had 12 to 15 more show up on the first day, which put us way over 100,” DeLuna said. “We loved seeing all of these new, fresh smiling faces. They all had a blast and that’s the way we like it.”

Of course, it was all about the fundamentals in the early phase of the camp.

“Day One we had them working on passing skills,” DeLuna said. “The next day it was all about hitting ,and the third day was about serving and setting. The fourth day we had a lot of fun in store for them and they where surprised for sure.”

The camp wrapped up with the kids getting group shots from each session.