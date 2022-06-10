PHOTO FEATURE — Healthcare & maritime programs spotlighted at Lamar State College Orange
Published 12:22 am Friday, June 10, 2022
- Pictured, from left, are Denee Hurst from LCM HS; Lacey Dougharty from LCM HS; Elizabeth Lebeouf from LCM HS; Stephanie Brown from WOS HS; Kim Boutin from LCM Middle School; LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson; Johnnie Harrell from LCM HS; LSCO Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Wendy Elmore; and Dean of Health, Workforce, and Technical Studies Kristin Walker.
Lamar State College Orange was excited to host six “externs” from area ISDs who came to campus to learn about the Healthcare and Maritime Program offerings for dual credit students and students who are graduating high school.