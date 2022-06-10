Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks for help with suspect identification
Published 2:45 pm Friday, June 10, 2022
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance with the identity of the male in the photographs.
The pictures are not very clear, but it’s what we have to work with for now, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said the unknown male was involved in several suspicious incidents last weekend in Mauriceville.
“Any assistance is greatly appreciated. Please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 883-2612 with any information,” authorities said.