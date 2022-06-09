TxDOT: Interstate 10 closures scheduled this weekend for Orange County

The Texas Department of Transportation announced weekend closures for Interstate 10 in Orange County

I-10 eastbound in Orange County at Adams Bayou will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to noon on Saturday due to construction.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

I-10 westbound at Adams Bayou will be closed overnight from 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

Expect possible delays.

In other area news, TxDOT said, in Beaumont, Texas 105 at U.S. 69 will be closed nightly Sunday through June 16 due to work on the overpass.

Please use an alternate route.