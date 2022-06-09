Orangefield High valedictorian, salutatorian celebrate graduation

Orangefield High School recently completed a successful 2021-22 academic year.

The Bobcats were led by Valedictorian Zoe Martin and Salutatorian Hunter Beard.

Martin was the Secretary of her class and also a member of the National Honor Society, Interact, Student Council and FCCLA.

She graduated with a 4.95 GPA.

She also won numerous “Big O” Awards and selected to attend ALA Bluebonnet Girls State. And she has spent time volunteering for Little Dribblers, Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services.

Martin plans to attend Texas A&M and pursue a major in chemical engineering.

Bridget Trawhon, professional communications teacher, said Martin is a brilliant, kind and funny young lady.

“She is conscientious about her school work and strives for excellence,” Trawhon said. “Zoe has an inviting and kind demeanor and chooses to be nice in all situations. Last but not least, she is funny. If you spend any amount of time around her, you will find yourself smiling and laughing. Zoe, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.”

Beard is No. 2 in a class of 138 with a 4.84 GPA.

He received many honors during his Bobcats career, including Teacher Merit Awards and a member of the All-Star Choir.

Beard was also a member of the National Honor Society, Choir and UIL team.

He plans to attend Texas A&M and pursue a Doctorate of Medicine in hopes of entering the field of emergency medicine.

Selena Hennigan, Algebra II teacher said, Beard is an upstanding young man.

Hennigan taught Beard in honors algebra 2 and sponsored to him during his high school UIL math career.

“He is a sharp-minded young man who remains laid-back while excelling under high expectations,” Hennigan said. “His character is equally admirable. With that said, I am certain Hunter will continue to do great things in his future. Congratulations, Hunter, for all you have accomplished at OHS! All the best to you.”

Technology teacher Paula Droddy said Beard is an excellent student who is polite and respectful.

“Through his involvement with the National Honor Society, I have watched him grow and mature,” Droddy said. “If you ever get the chance to hear Hunter sing, you are in for a real treat.”