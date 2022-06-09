LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader suggests modified gun ownership guidelines

Published 12:08 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Orange Leader

Dear Editor:

Let us take a stand this time!

I am all for gun rights. I believe in the second amendment, but as all rights there must be a limit. We have reached that limit. Twenty-one lives in Uvalde are too many.

As a lifetime member of the NRA, we must decide. How many lives are we willing to sacrifice upon the alter of an absolute right to own a gun?

I say not one more!

Let us be reasonable about this. No, hell no I do not want to take anyone’s gun(s) away nor give up mine. We must take reasonable steps to limit the availability of access to guns.

No one under the age of 21 (if it me 25 years old) should be able to owe a gun. Being young is difficult now more than ever.

If you cannot drink or smoke, then how can we grant you a right to own a gun?

We cannot continue to look away. Reading and seeing the faces of these children was just too much for me. We all have children, loved ones and everyone else around us.

It’s time we really start to care for one another.

— Sincerely,
Baldomero Garza, Katy

