Little Cypress-Mauriceville dishes out athletic awards; see the deserving winners
Published 12:06 am Thursday, June 9, 2022
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Athletic Program had its Awards Banquet at the end of the school year, honoring so many outstanding athletes that represented the school throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
Here are the winners and awards of each sport that issued out the honors:
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Ashton Landry
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: DeAsia Tippins.
* * *
FOOTBALL
Offensive MVPs: Ashton Landry and Da’Marion Morris
Defensive MVP: Dwight Davis
Special Teams Award: Nicholas Granger and Cade Hamilton
Lineman of the Year: Gunner Johnson
Bear Heart Award: Andy McDow
VOLLEYBALL
Defensive Player of the Year: Chrissy Joseph
Utility Player of the Year: Trinity Williams
First Team All-District: Hallie Maddox
Bear Heart Award: Olivia Hogan
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Ben Elliott
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Asia Robinson
Newcomer of the Year: Keylie Washburn
Sportamanship Award: DeAsia Tippins
Most Improved: Alayna Booker
Coaches Award: Grace Huckaby
Team Outstanding Player: Keylie Washburn
First Team All-District: Aniyah Robinson
Second Team All-District: Kaitlyn Ewing
Honorable Mention All-District: Alayna Booker
GIRLS SOCCER
Most Valuable Player: Annabelle Fisher
Offensive MVP: Taylor Bull
Defensive MVP: Loren Rodriguez
Midfielder of the Year: Sarah Hormell
Heart & Soul Award: Kaylee Potter and Matalyn Hill
GIRLS TRACK
Most Valuable Player: DeAsia Tippins
Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Bull
Battlin’ Bear Heart Award: Annabelle Fisher
SOFTBALL
Most Valuable Player: Cami Shugart
Defensive MVPs: Rhylan Wilson and Ansley Moore
Offensive MVP: Keylie Washburn
Heart and Hustle Award: Shae Fontenot
BASEBALL
Offensive MVP: Reid Peco
Defensive MVP: Gunner Johnson
Pitcher of the Year: Dean Reynolds
Leader of Grit Award: Ashton Landry
Indy Parkhurst Award of Character: Gage Griffith