Little Cypress-Mauriceville dishes out athletic awards; see the deserving winners

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Athletic Program had its Awards Banquet at the end of the school year, honoring so many outstanding athletes that represented the school throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

Here are the winners and awards of each sport that issued out the honors:

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Ashton Landry

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: DeAsia Tippins.

* * *

FOOTBALL

Offensive MVPs: Ashton Landry and Da’Marion Morris

Defensive MVP: Dwight Davis

Special Teams Award: Nicholas Granger and Cade Hamilton

Lineman of the Year: Gunner Johnson

Bear Heart Award: Andy McDow

VOLLEYBALL

Defensive Player of the Year: Chrissy Joseph

Utility Player of the Year: Trinity Williams

First Team All-District: Hallie Maddox

Bear Heart Award: Olivia Hogan

BOYS BASKETBALL

Player of the Year: Ben Elliott

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Offensive Player of the Year: Asia Robinson

Newcomer of the Year: Keylie Washburn

Sportamanship Award: DeAsia Tippins

Most Improved: Alayna Booker

Coaches Award: Grace Huckaby

Team Outstanding Player: Keylie Washburn

First Team All-District: Aniyah Robinson

Second Team All-District: Kaitlyn Ewing

Honorable Mention All-District: Alayna Booker

GIRLS SOCCER

Most Valuable Player: Annabelle Fisher

Offensive MVP: Taylor Bull

Defensive MVP: Loren Rodriguez

Midfielder of the Year: Sarah Hormell

Heart & Soul Award: Kaylee Potter and Matalyn Hill

GIRLS TRACK

Most Valuable Player: DeAsia Tippins

Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Bull

Battlin’ Bear Heart Award: Annabelle Fisher

SOFTBALL

Most Valuable Player: Cami Shugart

Defensive MVPs: Rhylan Wilson and Ansley Moore

Offensive MVP: Keylie Washburn

Heart and Hustle Award: Shae Fontenot

BASEBALL

Offensive MVP: Reid Peco

Defensive MVP: Gunner Johnson

Pitcher of the Year: Dean Reynolds

Leader of Grit Award: Ashton Landry

Indy Parkhurst Award of Character: Gage Griffith