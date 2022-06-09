Lamar State College Orange details promotions to help lead nursing program

Lamar State College Orange announced this week several nursing faculty member promotions.

The team members help oversee various nursing programs within the college.

Sherri Foreman, BSN, RN, was named vocational nursing program director.

Foreman has taught at LSCO for 16 years.

Tammy Davis, BSN, RN, was named basic nursing team leader and LSCO DHHS Program Coordinator. She has been employed at LSCO for 8 years.

Jessica Montgomery, LVN, was named medical assistant program director.

Montgomery has taught at LSCO for 13 years.

“LSCO congratulates these staff members and looks forward to the wonderful impact they will have on their individual programs and the students they serve,” a college release said.