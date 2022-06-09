Bridge City High valedictorian, salutatorian celebrate graduation

Bridge City High School recently completed a successful 2021-22 academic year.

The Cardinals were led by Valedictorian Keelin Finley and Salutatorian Briana Zuniga.

Finley, the daughter of Heather and James Finley, has participated in a variety of academic and extracurricular activities throughout her enrollment at Bridge City High School.

The activities included playing saxophone for the Bridge City High School Cardinals Marching Band, Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble, along with participating in UIL Academics and National Honor Society.

Within these organizations, she has also held the leadership position of saxophone section leader, helping to bring the marching band to the UIL State Marching Band Championships during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 marching seasons.

Finley also enrolled in many advanced placement and dual enrollment courses throughout her time in high school and earned more than 15 college credit hours, along with scoring a 5 on her AP Language and Composition Exam.

In the fall, Finley will attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in Radio-Television-Film with the Moody College of Communications.

Zuniga is the daughter of Yamile and Rudy Zuniga and younger sister of Luis Zuniga. She has been involved in multiple clubs and organizations throughout her high school career. Her biggest honor was to be a part of a state qualifying marching band.

She has participated in UIL activities, National Honor Society, Student Council and the Interact Club. She held various leadership positions, serving as president of the Interact club, vice president of National Honor Society, student body vice president and she was a flute section leader in marching band.

Zuniga also took many advanced placement and dual enrollment classes, earning college credit in those subjects.

In the fall, she will be attending The University of Texas in Austin to major in biochemistry. She hopes to continue her education in the pre-med program to attain her dream job of becoming a surgeon oncologist.