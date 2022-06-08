All-Star soccer matches set; 3 Orange County girls on East Team

It’s going to be a busy for the Southeast Texas Coaches Association next week with eight All-Star games across the area.

It kicks off June 14 with the All-Star Soccer Games.

Three Orange County standouts are participating in the Girls All-Star Game for the East Team in Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Kaylee Potter and Loren Rodriguez and Vidor’s Amelia Wright.

The matches are held at Dayton High School at 5 p.m. with the girls playing first, followed by the boys.

Coaching the Girls East Team is Lumberton’s Jason Hopson, while Goose Creek Memorial’s Roman Huizar is guiding the West Team.

Joining the Orange County trio on the East Team are Lumberton’s Lauren Locicero, Hannah Breaux, Karlee Hussey and Brooklyn Bass; Hamshire-Fannett’s Riley Legar, Gracey Simmon and Brynn Trove; Beaumont Kelly’s Bridget Phelan and Ireland Laing; Liberty’s Emalee Villarreal, Port Neches-Groves’ Rylee Miller and Beaumont West Brook’s Abigail Hickman.

The West Team will consist of Hardin-Jefferson’s Julianne Garner, Marissa West and Keira Hemmert; Crosby’s Kylie Clevenger, Diana Vaca and Kenelin Hernandez; East Chambers’ Emily Lopez and Jacqueline Ruiz; Barbers Hill’s Ashlynn Bolieu and Fernanda Ochoa; Anahuac’s Daniela Ortiz and Goose Creek Memorial’s Monique Marcias.

The Boys East Team will include Beaumont Kelly’s Andrew Cameron, Massad Makdsi, Adam Brasher and DAanny Lee; Beaumont West Brook’s Kyler Harrington, Matthew Dean, Said Chavaria and Tianjian Li; Lumberton’s Dylan Gigliotta and Nate Fox; Jasper’s Javier Garcia and Steven Melendez; Beaumont United’s Aidan Cruz; Nederland’s Isaac Sandoval and Port Arthur Memorial’s Daniel Maldonado.

The Boys West Team will consist of Baytown Lee’s Jose Monrreal, David Serrato and Arturo Fernandez; East Chambers’ Alejandro Alvarez, Tony Gonzalez and Alejandro Cerritos; Goose Creek Memorial’s Saul Paramo and Eduardo Rodriguez; Crosby’s William Salazar and Armado Flores; Barbers Hill’s Jacob Tran; Cleveland’s Adan Alcantara; Dayton’s Jorge Sifuentes and Huffman’s Oswaldo Suastes.