Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School valedictorian, salutatorian celebrate graduation

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School recently completed a successful 2021-22 academic year.

The Bears were led by Valedictorian Jacob Miller and Salutatorian Kori Rushing.

LCM Class Valedictorian Jacob Miller is the son of Tonya Faircloth.

He will attend Texas A&M University, studying computer science.

LCM Salutatorian Kori Rushing is the daughter of Matthew and Shawna Rushing.

She will attend University of Texas, studying architecture.

