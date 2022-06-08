Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School valedictorian, salutatorian celebrate graduation
Published 12:24 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School recently completed a successful 2021-22 academic year.
The Bears were led by Valedictorian Jacob Miller and Salutatorian Kori Rushing.
LCM Class Valedictorian Jacob Miller is the son of Tonya Faircloth.
He will attend Texas A&M University, studying computer science.
LCM Salutatorian Kori Rushing is the daughter of Matthew and Shawna Rushing.
She will attend University of Texas, studying architecture.
Editor’s note: Orange Newsmedia is publishing valedictorian and salutatorian information submitted by Orange County high schools over the next several days and print editions.