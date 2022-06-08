Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School valedictorian, salutatorian celebrate graduation

Jacob Miller and Kori Rushing earned recognition as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School. (Photo courtesy of LC-M CISD)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School recently completed a successful 2021-22 academic year.

The Bears were led by Valedictorian Jacob Miller and Salutatorian Kori Rushing.

LCM Class Valedictorian Jacob Miller is the son of Tonya Faircloth.

He will attend Texas A&M University, studying computer science.

LCM Salutatorian Kori Rushing is the daughter of Matthew and Shawna Rushing.

She will attend University of Texas, studying architecture.

Editor’s note: Orange Newsmedia is publishing valedictorian and salutatorian information submitted by Orange County high schools over the next several days and print editions.

