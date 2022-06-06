Authorities release name of 5-year-old killed in Orange County bike crash

BRIDGE CITY — Authorities have released the name of a child who was killed when her battery-powered bike collided with a truck Sunday in Bridge City.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard said at approximately 4:57 p.m., a ¾-ton GMC truck was leaving an RV park in the 800 block of LaPointe Street when a small battery-powered dirt bike driven by a 5-year-old girl traveled in the path of the truck.

The child, identified as Rilee Grace McGraw, was brought to a Beaumont hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No citations have been given in relation to the crash.

Havard said the driver of the truck was traveling on the paved portion of the roadway when the electric bike traveled into his path.

McGraw was a resident of Deville, Louisiana.

The 31-year-old driver of the truck is a resident of Cedartown, Georgia. He remained at the scene.

DPS worked the scene with the assistance of Orange County Sheriff’s Office.