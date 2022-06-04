KATHIE’S KORNER — Take me to all the ballgames

This may seem like a strange title, but it is appropriate for me right now.

I’m one of the fans watching the end of basketball finals, tennis French Open and the Houston Astros, along with the new football events.

I grew up in California with “sports fans” mom, dad and brothers. Not only attending L.A. Rams football games, 50-yard-line season tickets (buy us some peanuts and cotton candy), but watching on our new TV.

The most fun was playing every sport in its season with an always available neighborhood group of kids running and laughing, joining in, from dawn ’til dark. It was safe to play outside in the 40s and 50s in California for us, wee folk.

When we worked with Kenneth Copeland Ministries for four years in the 80s, they had a big company picnic with a baseball field full of ministers.

I was right at home. We had an amazing team: I was pitcher, Mike Jr. was 1st base, Gloria Copeland was 2nd base, Lisa was catcher and Kenneth reminded us (his team, our coach) that no batter could strike out.

Some uncoordinated people, up to bat, couldn’t hit the ball, so, sometimes I pitched, tiring, 10 times before a hit. Kenneth yelled, “come on, people, hit the ball, you’re killin’ my pitcher!” So funny, and his motivational speech to us was, “you understand, we play ’til we win,” and we did (exhaustingly).

Always remember if you are part of a team, to listen, watch and support each other. Just like in the Army of God, join up and be a part of the most powerful, praying group in America!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.