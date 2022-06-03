Rainbow Bridge lane closures coming; see when and for how long

Published 10:58 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Orange Leader

Regular travelers between Orange County and Jefferson County should expect some delays next week.

Beginning Monday, the Rainbow Bridge connecting Bridge City and Port Arthur will be down to one lane of traffic daily.

The impacted times are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day due to inspections.

The inspections are anticipated to take approximately three weeks to complete.

“Please slow down and watch for crews during this time,” a release from the Texas Department of Transportation said. “Expect possible delays.”

