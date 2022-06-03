Orange County EMT Andrew McCabe recognized for tireless work ethic, dedication

Andrew McCabe joined Acadian Ambulance in 2020 and works out of Port Arthur.

The Orange County native has proven to be a hard worker and is willing to step up when needed.

He has assisted with storm response deployments, helped out with staffing in other service areas and worked football game standbys and company acquisitions.

Co-workers say McCabe has compassion for his patients and coworkers, along with a sense of humor.

He aspires to become a paramedic. “Andrew has represented our region well within the company,” said Operations Manager Eddie Burleigh.

For the effort, the Vidor native represented the company’s Southeast Texas service area and was a finalist for Southeast Texas Paramedic and EMT of the Year.

Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their tireless work ethic and dedication.

From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee.

Acadian Ambulance honored the medics at a celebration Thursday in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Paramedic Gabrielle Smith and McCabe, an EMT, represented the company’s Southeast Texas service area and were finalists for the top honors.

The service area encompasses Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Liberty, Chambers, Jasper, Newton and Angelina counties.

Maddie Clesi was named the company’s EMT of the Year. She has been an EMT with Acadian Ambulance for more than two years. She is a native of New Orleans and works in Baton Rouge. She serves as a field training officer and is in school to earn her paramedic certification.

Clesi was nominated as Acadian’s EMT of the Year because of her willingness to help students, new hires, and coworkers. She wants to help make people the best they can be. “Her humanity is what drives her,” said her operations manager, Justin Cox.