Douglas Wilson is an Orangefield ISD team member at 60-years strong

Published 12:26 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of Orangefield ISD)

ORANGEFIELD — Douglas R. Wilson is committed.

Try six decades worth.

The Orangefield Independent School District recently recognized retirees and gave out service awards to employees with 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 60 years of service with the district.

Along with his 60-year service award, Wilson was presented with a sign that will be displayed in the HS 100 building hall.

The location is where his original classroom was located.

