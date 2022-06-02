West Orange-Stark Choir members earn 10 medals, including “gold” performance

AUSTIN — A gold medal for superior performance highlighted a tremendous run by the West Orange-Stark High Choir members in Austin.

The choir students competed in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest on Memorial Day. To qualify is an outstanding accomplishment and honor, according to the school, which offered congratulations to the 18 students who attended.

A total of 10 medals were earned by WO-S students.

Nine students received silver medals for performances rated excellent, including Graciela Sanchez, Taylor Provost, Jalen Gilmore, Alicia Parker, Alexis Hernandez-Crochett, Ca’Din Jones, Paris Overstreet, Brittany Robles and Jayden Miller.

One student, senior Micah Douglas, received the coveted gold medal for a superior-rated performance.