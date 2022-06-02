Top Deck Flooring holds grand opening ribbon cutting

Published 12:20 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of the Orange Chamber of Commerce)

Top Deck Flooring Company celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon cutting Tuesday by the Orange Chamber of Commerce and Vidor Chamber of Commerce.

Facing Interstate 10 from the southside, Top Deck is located at 1000 S. Ashland Dr. in between Orange and Vidor.

Top Deck has a 16,000 square feet showroom and warehouse.

The hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Call 409-422-4419 for more information.

More News

After Bridge City election win, school board member says now comes the work

PHOTO FEATURE: New Pine Forest City Hall dedicated

West Orange-Stark Choir members earn 10 medals, including “gold” performance

Orange County Aggie Moms hand out $2K in scholarships

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar