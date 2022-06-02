Top Deck Flooring holds grand opening ribbon cutting

Top Deck Flooring Company celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon cutting Tuesday by the Orange Chamber of Commerce and Vidor Chamber of Commerce.

Facing Interstate 10 from the southside, Top Deck is located at 1000 S. Ashland Dr. in between Orange and Vidor.

Top Deck has a 16,000 square feet showroom and warehouse.

The hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Call 409-422-4419 for more information.