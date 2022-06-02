Orange County Aggie Moms hand out $2K in scholarships

Orange County Aggie Moms awarded a total of $2,000 in scholarships for the Orange County high school Class of 2022.

This year’s recipients are Andy McDow Jr. and Kinley Dupuis, each receiving $1,000.

McDow, a recent graduate of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School, ranked third in his class.

He was a Bears athlete and leader in football and track and received several awards, including second team Academic All State for both sports.

McDow will attend Texas A&M University in the fall and has been accepted to the College of Engineering. He plans to major in computer engineering.

Dupuis graduated Magna Cum Laude Honors from Bridge City High School and will be studying Engineering at Texas A&M University.

She plans to earn a degree in environmental engineering in hopes to better the environment and keep nature clean for generations to come.

“We are honored and so very proud to have presented these scholarships to these two students,” an Orange County Aggie Moms statement read. “Good luck and Gig ’em to Kinley and Andrew! If you have an incoming Aggie, current Aggie or a former Aggie, we would love to have you join the Orange County Aggie Moms Club.”

Email ocamwhoop@gmail.com to get connected.