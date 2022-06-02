Motiva recognizes many local students with Excellence in Education Scholarships

Published 12:10 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Orange Leader

A group photo celebrates the 2022 Excellence in Education Scholarship recipients pictured with Motiva’s executive leadership team. (Courtesy photo)

Motiva Enterprises recently awarded scholarship funds totaling $225,000 to 42 high school graduates from Southeast Texas and beyond.

Included in that number are numerous from Orange County.

Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship recipients receive funds to aid in their pursuit of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or business-related undergraduate, associates, or vocational degree.

The guest speaker at the event was Motiva employee Evan Gauthia, who works as a field operator. (Courtesy photo)

“Each of our scholarship recipients impresses me with their passion, purpose and dedication,” said Motiva President and CEO Brian Coffman. “As they move forward from high school into their future, I’m confident they are destined for excellence and will positively impact their communities and chosen professions.”

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and teacher recommendations.

To date, Motiva has awarded more than $2.7 million in higher education funds through its scholarship program.

Congratulations to the 2022 Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship Winners:

  • Jamie Ener, Bridge City High School, Lamar State College Orange
  • Tatum Fountain, Bridge City High School, Lamar University
  • Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City High School, Texas A&M University
  • Macoy Marze, Orangefield High School, Alvin Community College

