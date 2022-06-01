UIL State Softball tourney set; Liberty looks to defend in 4A

AUSTIN – The University Interscholastic League Softball State Tournament will take place this week with a lot of tremendous teams in the field.

One of them will be the Liberty Lady Panthers (36-6), who will look to defend their Class 4A State title starting Thursday.

Liberty nipped Bridge City in the Region III Semifinals in three games before downing Lake Belton in three games in the Regional Finals.

Here is a look at the State Tournament schedule:

UIL Softball State Tournament

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tuesday, May 31

Conference 1A

10:00 a.m. Chireno (17-5) vs. Hermleigh (15-6)

1:00 p.m. D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (15-6-1)

Conference 2A

4:00 p.m. Crawford (27-2) vs. Weimar (31-6)

7:00 p.m. Lovelady (34-4-2) vs. Stamford (26-4)

Wednesday, June 1

Conference 3A

10:00 a.m. Hallettsville (33-3) vs. Mount Vernon (30-8-1)

1:00 p.m. Franklin (36-4) vs. Coahoma (32-4-1)

Conference 1A

4:00 p.m. Final

Conference 2A

7:00 p.m. Final

Thursday, June 2

Conference 3A

1:00 p.m. Final

Conference 4A

4:00 p.m. Bullard (40-3) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

7:00 p.m. Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6)

Friday, June 3

Conference 5A

10:00 a.m. Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (32-9)

1:00 p.m. Aledo (33-2) vs. Georgetown (33-3)

Conference 6A

4:00 p.m. Northside O’Connor (30-1) vs. El Paso Americas (33-6)

7:00 p.m. Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6)

Saturday, June 4

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 p.m. Conference 4A Final

4:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final

7:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup