PASTOR MOFFETT: Develop your mind for prosperity

Is attitude racist?

When we look up the definition of racist, Oxford defines racist as “The inability or refusal to recognize the rights, needs, dignity, or value of people of particular races or geographical origins.”

Based on the definition of racist, I would conclude that it is not.

Attitude is no respect of person, as each of us possess a settled way of thinking or feeling about someone or something, typically one that is reflected in a person’s behavior.

All of us have an attitude. Some pleasant, some not. Some joyous, some not. Some polite, some not. Some of us display a truculent or uncooperative behavior and some do not.

In psychology, attitude is a psychological construct, a mental and emotional entity that inheres in or characterizes a person. According to Britannica, “attitude (in psychology) is a mental position with regard to a fact or state.”

Attitudes reflect a tendency to classify objects and events and to react to them with some consistency. Being that all of us are born with an attitude, the deeper question is: how is our attitude developed and managed?

Yes, we are born with an attitude, but the attitude we display is all a choice. Each and everyday we make a choice, a decision as to what type of attitude we’re going to have.

Understanding this is very paramount, in that our attitude is reflected in our behaviors and responses. When we make the choice to have a pleasant attitude, our behavior is one of pleasantries.

When we have an attitude of success, we tend to accomplish goals.

What type of attitudes are we developing in our children?

People with healthy attitudes for the most part live healthier lives.

Consequently, those who have a negative or poverty attitude tend to live lives reflective of such.

Our mental processes play a major part in our attitude, as well. How we think affects how we feel. How we feel affects our attitude.

Ergo, it would be in our best interest to condition and develop our minds to focus on prosperity and not poverty.

3 John 1:2 (NKJV) says “Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers.”

Prosperity is an attitude and is no respect of person. Attitude is a direct reflection of everyone’s thoughts and emotions. Attitude is not racist, but a realist.

What’s yours? #100

Pastor De’mo Moffett, MSM, BSCJ is the senior pastor at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace. Email him at pastordemomoffett@gmail.com.