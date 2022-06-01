Man dies after police respond to Orange disturbance

Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Orange Leader

A 52-year-old local man died Tuesday after police were called to the scene of a disturbance, Orange Police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Highway 62 South on Tuesday in reference to a disturbance between a male and female, Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said in a release.

Once officers arrived on scene, a man was located, and he told authorities he was having trouble breathing.

While officers were waiting on Acadian Ambulance to arrive, the man stopped breathing and officers began CPR.

The man was later taken to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The man has been identified as Mark Allen Petrie of Orange.

A Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy.

“The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident,” Medina said in a release. “All parties involved in the disturbance at the location are cooperating with the investigation.”

