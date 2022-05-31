“Large amount” of marijuana, cocaine, meth found during Tuesday search, Orange Police say

Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Orange Leader

Police released this picture following a search and arrest conducted Tuesday in Orange.

The Orange Police Department Narcotics Division and West Orange Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday at 710 N. 2nd St. in Orange.

A search inside of the residence yielded a “large amount of illegal narcotics,” including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, authorities said.

A 33-year-old man, identified as Deddrick Tremaine Turner, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance PG1 (Felony 2) and possession of controlled substance PG1 (Felony 2).

Turner was taken to the Orange County Jail.

