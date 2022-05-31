City of Orange announces appointment of new new fire chief

On Tuesday, the City of Orange announced the appointment of John Bilbo as the new fire chief for the Orange Fire Department.

John Bilbo, a native of Orange, has 22 years of experience with the Orange Fire Department.

During his time with the department, he served the as a firefighter, station captain, battalion chief and, most recently, fire marshal and interim fire chief.

Bilbo earned a Bachelor of Science in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University and is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Additionally, he is a Texas Commission on Fire Protection Master Firefighter and a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

Bilbo has also acquired numerous awards and certifications during his career.

“The City of Orange congratulates Chief Bilbo and looks forward to his leadership and service to the Fire Department and City of Orange,” a city of Orange release indicated.