National Weather Service outlines possible hurricane threat in Caribbean

Eastern Pacific Hurricane Agatha is forecast to strengthen and impact southern Mexico over the next couple of days.

The remnants could move across the Yucatan and into the northwestern Caribbean, where the National Hurricane Center is highlighting a 30 percent chance of development later next week.

Weather officials said there is high degree of uncertainty regarding the evolution of this system when it interacts with the mountainous terrain of Mexico.

It is too early to provide details on any possible impacts, according to the National Weather Service.

However, it does seem like an east to northeastward motion across the Caribbean is expected to occur.

Regardless of tropical cyclone development, daily rain chances will increase across the area through the week, mainly due to seabreeze-type activity.