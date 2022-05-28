WO-S athletes can get physicals at school in July, here is what they need to do

Published 12:03 am Saturday, May 28, 2022

By Van Wade

Beaumont, Bone and Joint will be administering physicals to all WOS Middle School and High School –  Band, Drill Team, Cheerleaders & Athletes on Wednesday, July 20th, in the WOS Cornel Thompson Strength and Conditioning Center from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm.

Requirements:

  • Completed front page of the physical packet and signed by a parent.
  • Without the signature and completed form, a physical can not be administered – NO exceptions
  • Physical packets can be picked up at the WOS Middle School, High School, or Athletic Office.
  • Cost is $10 a physical – cash only.

