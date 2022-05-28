Thomas/McDonald family reunion starting in Orange

For the first time since 1988, the Thomas/McDonald family will host a family reunion in Orange, June 3-5.

The events kick off Friday with a fish fry on Mill Street in Orange, leading up to an all-day picnic Saturday at Niblett’s Bluff Park in Vinton, Louisiana, and Sunday concludes with a church service at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist church following a catered brunch by Deon Beasley, owner of Pick6Catering.

With more than 130 tickets purchased, the family reunion is expected to be one for the history books. The theme for the reunion this year is “We are One.”

The Thomas/McDonald family believes in embracing each other in the spirit of love through God’s love.

“Being a McDonald descendant, I am excited to help with the upcoming Thomas/McDonald family reunion, bringing us together once again remembering and reflecting on memories,” said Debbie Thomas-McDonald, granddaughter of Robert McDonald and daughter of Jeanette McDonald-Gayle.

“After overcoming COVID-19, experiencing the loss of loved ones, I’m looking forward reuniting with old family members and also uniting with new ones.”

The family tree begins with 11 children: Edgar, Ellis, Robert, Robbie, Mattie, Betty, Ruth, Luckett, Ernest, David and Margaret, ten of whom are deceased with one last living sibling, Margaret Ann McDonald Spears, who is the family matriarch.

“We are so excited to have everyone come together this weekend. Our family is rooted in love and unity, and it is truly a blessing, in fact, an honor to be a part of this rich legacy,” said Adana Elliott, granddaughter of Robbie Elliott.

The family reunion will consist of live acoustic performances, spoken words, trivia games by family members.

Along with a live DJ, dance floor and Texas-style BBQ. Tickets and on-site registration will be available at all events. For more information about the family reunion, please log onto myevent.com/thomasmcdonald.