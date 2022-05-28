SETCA All-Star Softball Classic features stout local talent

It’s going to be a busy time for seniors across the Southeast Texas area when the Southeast Texas Coaches Association will host its All-Star contests in a couple weeks.

The SETCA All-Star Softball Game will be held Wednesday, June 15 at 5 p.m. at Barbers Hill High School.

The East Team will definitely have a local vibe to it.

Bridge City head coach Raven Harris will coach the East squad after leading the Lady Cardinals to a perfect District 22-4A record and a trip to the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals.

Two Lady Cardinals will join her in Hannah Murchison and Kaylyn Dosch.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville standout Cami Shugart will also compete with the East squad.

Other members of the East team consists of Lumberton’s Bailey Edwards, Halle Post, Sydnie Cline and Madyson Henley; Nederland’s Tori Morrison and Chesney Wright; Beaumont West Brook’s Alasia Haines and Grace Thompson; Beaumont Legacy’s Ariana Martin; Kountze’s Alizah Bryan; Silsbee’s Rayleigh Middleton and Warren’s Karlie Moore.

The West squad will be coached by Woodville’s Meredith Diggles.

The team will consist of Woodville’s Kristina Nash, Casandra Perez, Rachel Risinger and Kajaigh Eckert; Liberty’s Reagan Williamson, Maci Beam and Kylie Bishop; Crosby’s Hannah Wiggins, Grace Sparks and Trista Brown; Barbers Hill’s Estela Garza and Delaney Dunham; Cleveland’s Abigail Martinez; Hardin-Jefferson’s Trinity Provost and Huffman’s Kylen Padgett.