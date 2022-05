VIDOR — Vidor High School ​senior Layne Wilhelm earned his certified veterinarian assistant certification.

He is the ​second​ student in VHS history to earn this certification.

Wilhelm had to complete 300 hours working with a ​veterinarian​ and 200 hands-on hours in the Vet Tech Ag class, and then pass a difficult exam.​ ​

His goal is to eventually become a large animal veterinarian.