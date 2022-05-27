CHECK IT OUT: Vidor cosmetology students add style with 100% passing rate

VIDOR — The Vidor Independent School District offered congratulations to the 15 cosmetology students who successfully passed their Texas licensure.

This past weekend they traveled to San Antonio to finish taking their cosmetology state board exams.

The written portion is taken in Beaumont or Houston. The four-hour, hands-on portion is taken in several larger cities.

The team from Vidor had a 100 percent passing rate.

“These young hair stylists are now fully certified and ready to go to work!” a district statement read.

Cosmetology teachers are Callie Jordan and Lesley Newman.

Students include Trista Baker, K’leigh Bergeron, Brailyne Broussard, Jaylynn Bryant, Taylor Ford, Abby Maldonado, Taryn Marks, Garrett Marshell, Zoe Mathew Turner, Delany Perry, Kyndall Ramirez, Alexis Rice, Arilynn Richardson, Ouida Sides and Sidney Smith.