CHECK IT OUT: Vidor cosmetology students add style with 100% passing rate

Published 12:24 am Friday, May 27, 2022

By Orange Leader

Pictured are Trista Baker, K'leigh Bergeron, Brailyne Broussard, Jaylynn Bryant, Taylor Ford, Abby Maldonado, Taryn Marks, Garrett Marshell, Zoe Mathew Turner, Delany Perry, Kyndall Ramirez, Alexis Rice, Arilynn Richardson, Ouida Sides and Sidney Smith.

VIDOR — The Vidor Independent School District offered congratulations to the 15 cosmetology students who successfully passed their Texas licensure.

This past weekend they traveled to San Antonio to finish taking their cosmetology state board exams.

The written portion is  taken in Beaumont or Houston. The four-hour, hands-on portion is taken in several larger cities.

The team from Vidor had a 100 percent passing rate.

“These young hair stylists are now fully certified and ready to go to work!” a district statement read.

Cosmetology  teachers are Callie Jordan and Lesley Newman.

Students include Trista Baker, K’leigh Bergeron, Brailyne Broussard, Jaylynn Bryant, Taylor Ford, Abby Maldonado, Taryn Marks, Garrett Marshell, Zoe Mathew Turner, Delany Perry, Kyndall Ramirez, Alexis Rice, Arilynn Richardson, Ouida Sides and Sidney Smith.

