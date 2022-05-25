LC-M ranks high in final UIL Lone Star Cup standings after great school year

Published 12:07 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Van Wade

The LC-M defense crushes a West Columbia running back during the playoffs last season. (Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville had a tremendous all-around school year and it certainly showed as the University Interscholastic League came up with their final Lone Star Cup standings for the 2021-2022 school year.

LC-M finished No. 13 overall in Class 4A. The only other local school in the top 25 was Hardin-Jefferson, which checked in at No. 20.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships. The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship. The UIL would like to thank Texas Farm Bureau Insurance for their sponsorship of the UIL Lone Star Cup.

Honoring the best overall athletic and academic programs in Texas, the UIL Lone Star Cup is open to all UIL participant high schools.

Standings include:
Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Military Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis.

Here is a look at the Lone Star Cup Class 4A standings:

CLASS 4A

1 Argyle 122
2 Celina 81
3 Boerne 72
4 Midlothian Heritage 71
5 Canyon 68
6 Stephenville 65
7 Wimberley 63
8 Melissa 57
9 Fredericksburg 55
10 China Spring 52
11 Decatur 48
San Elizario 48
13 Corpus Christi Calallen 43
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 43
15 Burnet 42
Dumas 42
Paris 42
18 Dallas Carter 35
Waco La Vega 35
20 Bullard 34
Hardin-Jefferson 34
22 Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 33
Somerset 33
Sunnyvale 33
25 Andrews 32
Hereford 32
Kilgore 32
La Vernia 32
Palestine 32
Paris North Lamar 32
Wichita Falls Hirschi 32

 

