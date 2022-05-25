LC-M ranks high in final UIL Lone Star Cup standings after great school year

Little Cypress-Mauriceville had a tremendous all-around school year and it certainly showed as the University Interscholastic League came up with their final Lone Star Cup standings for the 2021-2022 school year.

LC-M finished No. 13 overall in Class 4A. The only other local school in the top 25 was Hardin-Jefferson, which checked in at No. 20.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships. The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship. The UIL would like to thank Texas Farm Bureau Insurance for their sponsorship of the UIL Lone Star Cup.

Honoring the best overall athletic and academic programs in Texas, the UIL Lone Star Cup is open to all UIL participant high schools.

Standings include:

Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Military Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis.

Here is a look at the Lone Star Cup Class 4A standings:

CLASS 4A