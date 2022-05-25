Get your crawfish on: Peveto Boil all set this weekend in Orangefield

Published 9:41 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Van Wade

The Ed Peveto Memorial Crawfish boil fundraiser will be held Saturday at the Jewel Cormier Park off of 1442 in Orangefield, starting at 1 p.m.

There will be a silent, Cajun and highest bidder auction.

Crawfish, corn, potatoes and links will be provided. No drinks are provided, so please bring your own.

“We do provide trays but they are small, so you are welcome to bring your own. We encourage you to do so,” organizers said. “There will be a free kid’s auction, where they all get a toy.”

The event is put on to raise money for scholarships at Orangefield High School.

All community members are asked and are welcome to come out and enjoy the fun.

