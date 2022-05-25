Bridge City’s Jake Lemoine called back up MLB after solid stint in Vegas

The Oakland Athletics recalled right-handed pitcher and Bridge City native Jake Lemoine and left-handed pitcher Zach Logue from Triple-A Las Vegas May 20.

Lemoine returns to Oakland for his second stint this year.

He was on the A’s Opening Day roster and compiled a 5.56 ERA in seven relief appearances in his Major League debut before being optioned to Las Vegas on May 1.

The 28-year-old right-hander from Bridge City appeared in three games with the Aviators and had a win and a 2.08 ERA in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

He allowed three hits, one run with five strikeouts and five walks.