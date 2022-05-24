ASK A COP: How long to get our license renewed after it is expired?

Annie from West Orange asks: My question is about expired driver’s licenses. How long do we have to get our license renewed in Texas after it is expired?

Answer: At some time or another, for whatever reason, many motorists find themselves in this very situation, where their Texas-issued driver’s license is expired. Once your license has expired, ALL motorists are given up to two calendar years to comply and bring their Texas driver’s license to eligible current status. If you allow the two-year period to expire, the state of Texas Department of Public Safety office will NOT allow you to renew your license. You will be required to retake the written and the driving-behind-the wheel test all over again. Keep in mind, we must provide proof of citizenship when applying or renewing our driver’s license with a birth certificate, passport and social security card. Under the Real ID Act, anyone looking to get a new or renewed license will have to prove citizenship or lawful residency. Those who can’t provide the proper documentation will be turned away.

Ben from Port Arthur asks: My daughter recently was given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way from at a stop sign, and I was looking for a defensive driving class to go to before her court date. I don’t want this to go on her driving record, because my insurance premium will most likely go up. Do you know any class locally here that she can attend?

Answer: I’m sure many other readers who are raising teen/young adults have experienced the dilemma you are facing. Having a child get a citation from a moving violation really does threaten to increase your insurance premium. But, first, I have to slow you down a little on taking the class before you go to court. If you do that you will find yourself in a difficult position, meaning when you receive a citation from a police officer you are commanded to go to COURT first. You will need to go to court first and you will also need to order your daughter’s driving record from the state of Texas. Once you receive permission from the court to take a defensive driving course, then you can proceed. Remember the state of Texas allows a motorist to take a safety driving course only ONCE a year, and if she takes the course before the court gives her permission, she will give up her opportunity to take the course. Therefore, wait until the court gives her/you instructions. On the classes to attend you asked about, I’m not a liberty to suggest ANY class. You will need to contact the court for that information. I will tell you the state allows defensive driving courses online.

Jack from Groves asks: I’m confused about the texting and driving. You mentioned sometime back that it is illegal in Texas to text while driving. Can someone drive with their cellphone in their hand and talk, as well? I don’t really see the difference between the two acts. Are both acts talking with the cellphone in hand and texting with the cellphone in hand illegal or just the texting and driving?

Answer: There seems to be some confusion about the texting and driving law in the state of Texas. I believe that total cellular free driving is the safest form of operating a motor vehicle. Then there is hands-free, and next Texas now has a no texting while driving. The state of Texas wants us to concentrate on NOT texting while driving. Research proves a driver of a motor vehicle who is texting while driving is 24 to 34 times more likely to get into a crash than a driver that’s not texting and driving. The same research proved someone talking on a cellphone is 5 times as likely to get into a crash than someone who is not talking on a cellphone. Interestingly enough, someone who is operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated is also 5 less times likely to get into a crash than someone who is operating a vehicle and they are not intoxicated. So Jack the only thing in my professional opinion that a motorist can do that’s more dangerous than texting is Sleeping while Driving. It’s legal in Texas to talk with the cellphone in your hand, just don’t be attempting to dial or find something while the vehicle is in motion on the roads of Texas. This may appear that you’re texting.

