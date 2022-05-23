Say hello to Kaitlyn Jenkins, a Microsoft Office Expert as a sophomore

Published 12:01 am Monday, May 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

Kaitlyn Jenkins is a sophomore at Orangefield High School. (Courtesy photo)

ORANGEFIELD — Kaitlyn Jenkins, Orangefield High School sophomore, passed six Microsoft Office Specialist exams to become a Microsoft Office Expert.

She began her certification quest her freshman year by passing the Word Associate exam as a member of the Business Information 1 class.

This year, as a member of the BIM 2 class, Jenkins has taken and passed five additional exams.

The exams are in Excel Associate and Expert, Word Expert, PowerPoint Associate and Access Expert.

