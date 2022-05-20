Sheriff’s Office links arrest to Orange County heroin and meth dealing

ROSE CITY — Detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 in Rose City this week after it was observed committing several traffic violations.

With the assistance of Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit (Rudy), detectives located a large amount of heroin/fentanyl inside the vehicle driven by Roger Hanks.

Following the initial encounter Monday, Hanks was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Further evidence uncovered during the investigation led the Orange County Narcotics Division to team up with the Combined Anti-Drug Team Narcotics Task Force, and they converged on two residences in Vinton, Louisiana, owned by Hanks.

At these residences, several firearms, large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription medications were located.

Later it was discovered, authorities said, that Hanks has been distributing amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs to Orange County and beyond.

According to the sheriff’s office, heroin/fentanyl overdoses are rising in Southeast Texas.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is committed to proactively combatting this issue by teaming up with other proactive agencies to diligently fight the war on drugs,” a sheriff’s office release said.

Hanks is in jail for the following charges:

TEXAS: possession of heroin/fentanyl, second-degree felony

LOUISIANA: distribution/possession w/intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution/possession w/intent to distribute cocaine, distribution/possession w/intent to distribute Vyvance, distribution/possession w/intent to distribute hydrocodone, distribution/possession w/intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by person convicted of certain felonies