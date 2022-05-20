Life skills teacher Amanda Mann honored for special education work

Published 12:22 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By Orange Leader

Vidor High School life skills teacher Amanda Mann was recognized by Special Education Director Kerri Clark, right, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jay Killgo and the Vidor ISD Board of Trustees on Monday evening. (Photo courtesy of Vidor ISD)

VIDOR — Amanda Mann is a teacher by profession, but the educator is showing no signs of ending her own learning.

The Vidor High School life skills teacher recently became the only person out of the 37 schools in Region V to attend and complete the Autism Circuit Academy, which is a two-year graduate level program.

In addition, she was one of only three in Vidor ISD to complete 61 credit hours of online learning with a focus on intellectual disabilities, Down Syndrome and other special needs.

Mann’s accomplishment were recognized this week by the Vidor Independent School District Board of Trustees.

