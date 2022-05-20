Four local hoopsters on SETCA All-Star hoop rosters

It will be a busy week for Southeast Texas athletes in the middle week of June as the Southeast Texas Coaches Association will host All-Star contests featuring some talented seniors across the area.

The SETCA Girls and Boys Basketball All-Star games will be held June 16 at East Chambers High School in Winnie. The All-Star Girls Basketball Game will start after the Volleyball All-Star Game, which starts at 4 p.m. The All-Star Boys Basketball Game will start after the girls basketball game.

Two Orange County girls will play on the East Team in Orangefield’s Joli Ponfick and Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Asia Robinson.

On the boys’ side, LC-M’s Kaine Humberson and West Orange-Stark’s Michael Wardlow will compete for the East Team.

The Girls East Team will be coached by Beaumont West Brook’s Ramona Locke and the West Team by Barbers Hill’s Bryan Harris.

The Boys West Team will be guided by Lumberton’s Josh Mitchell and the West Team will be led by Tarkington’s Jack Sizemore.

Joining Ponfick and Robinson on the Girls East Team includes Lumberton’s Ocean Ling and Alyssa Herreros, Deweyville’s Aleigha Raymer, Evadale’s Brynn Wilkinson, Kirbyville’s Juliet Olavarrieta, Port Arthur Memorial’s Erial Fontenot, Warren’s Karlie Moore and West Brook’s Angel Redmond.

The Girls West squad will consist of Crosby’s Sequoia Carroll, Cortni Harris and Caitlin Harris, Woodville’s Alexis Rigsby and Jnyrah Kibble, Baytown Sterling’s Brianna Sias and Kim Duhon, Barbers Hill’s Shandi Smith, Hardin-Jefferson’s Jaylyn Wright, Huffman’s Peyton Cook and Baytown Lee’s Alyssa Ruiz.

Joining Humberson and Wardlow on the Boys East Team includes Hamshire-Fannett’s Colin Dorsey and Jailan Ardoin, West Brook’s Andrew Holifield and Christian Dews, Beaumont Kelly’s Josh Onuorah, Kountze’s Connor Jourbert, Lumberton’s Cade Harmon and Nederland’s Tripp Parker.

The Boys West Team will include Hardin-Jefferson’s Clayton Davis and Micah Brown, Crosby’s Sean Elkinton and Austin Jones, Barbers Hill’s Bryce Pennington, Cleveland’s Devonte Robertson, Coldspring’s Cam Shaw-Rucker, Huffman’s Grey Soileau, Splendora’s Carter Dunaway, Tarkington’s Braden Bostwick, West Hardin’s Konner Melancon and Woodville’s Jaylin Kibble.