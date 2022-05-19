See region’s best drivers heading to state Bus Safety Road-e-o
Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 19, 2022
BRIDGE CITY — Some of our area’s best bus drivers are headed to state.
Bridge City ISD hosted the Regional School Bus Safety Road-e-o May 14.
The Southeast Texas Association competition for pupil transportation showcases bus driving skills and knowledge through written exams and an obstacle course.
Going to state are:
1st place: Donna Abell, BCISD
2nd place: Donnie Reese, BCISD
3rd place: Rodney Christman, BCISD
4th place: Alternate Kristy Raley, Vidor ISD
BCISDs other drivers:
Rex Leturner, 5th place
Macey Brocklehurst, 6th place
Betty Diabo, 7th place