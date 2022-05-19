See region’s best drivers heading to state Bus Safety Road-e-o

Published 12:26 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

Those heading to the state driving competition include Donna Abell, Donnie Reese, Rodney Christman and Kristy Raley (alternate). (Photo courtesy of BCISD)

BRIDGE CITY — Some of our area’s best bus drivers are headed to state.

Bridge City ISD hosted the Regional School Bus Safety Road-e-o May 14.

The Southeast Texas Association competition for pupil transportation showcases bus driving skills and knowledge through written exams and an obstacle course.

Going to state are:

1st place: Donna Abell, BCISD

2nd place: Donnie Reese, BCISD

3rd place: Rodney Christman, BCISD

4th place: Alternate Kristy Raley, Vidor ISD

BCISDs other drivers:

Rex Leturner, 5th place

Macey Brocklehurst, 6th place

Betty Diabo, 7th place

