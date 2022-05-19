Lady Mustangs star Aniah Henderson now part of John Melvin University’s 1st college sports team

WEST ORANGE – Orange County athletes have been busy signing on the dotted line to carry on their athletic prowess at the collegiate level.

However, standout West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs hoopster Aniah Henderson gets to be something a little different. She gets to be a pioneer.

Henderson signed to play college basketball for John Melvin University, located in Crowley, Louisiana.

This will be John Melvin University’s first year competing on the collegiate level in the NAIA division. As a matter of fact, it will be the school’s first year competing in sports as it looks to build a solid athletic foundation.

“It’s really an awesome school, and my visit there was wonderful,” Henderson said. “To have an opportunity to continue to play ball and get a good education, that’s what it is all about. I can’t wait to get there, meet new people and go to work.”

So how excited is Henderson about being a member of the first team ever at John Melvin?

“It’s great that I will be a part of something that is a first,” Henderson said. “We’re going to be a young team, for sure, but I hear we’re getting some pretty good talent. I look forward to being a teammate and trying to help us be the best we can be.”

Henderson was such a stalwart for the Lady Mustangs, averaging more than 18 points a game during her senior campaign. She could bury the long-range three-pointer and was known for her slick moves driving in the paint. She also rebounded tremendously from her guard spot.

She was a three-time All-District 22-4A First Team selection and three-time All-Orange Leader Team selection.

First-year John Melvin coach Grant Fontenot is glad to have Henderson aboard.

“I think Aniah will bring a lot to our program,” said Fontenot. “I plan to grow in this program, just like the players. It’s a new school opportunity. It’s a great school to get an education and get that athletic experience.”

Henderson is Fontenot’s sixth incoming freshman signee, and he looks to sign a couple more, plus get two or three upperclass players to come in for balance.

John Melvin University also has a unique nickname.

“It’s a little different, we’re going to be called the Millers,” Fontenot said. “There are so many rice mills and farms in our region, so the school thought that would be perfect and unique.”