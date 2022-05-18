W.H. Stark House details open house plans; focusing on events & programs

The W.H. Stark House invites the community to join organizers for the first open house of the year.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4.

Admission is free, and timed tickets are available upon arrival (times may not be booked in advance).

The open house features a walk-through of the first and second floors of the home.

Groups with children under the ages of 6 or with limited mobility will have access to the first floor only. The House is not wheelchair or stroller accessible and still requires climbing steps up to the porch.

This Summer Open House is part of a new operation model launched this year focusing on events and programs.

Tours of The W.H. Stark House are no longer available. Instead, the community can choose from a rotation of unique and quality experiences available throughout the year.

Many of these experiences include an opportunity to see the inside of the House. This model is designed to actively engage targeted and general audiences in different aspects of the family’s story and the House’s history.

Other events and programs on the summer schedule include:

Summer Reading Festival: June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Registration opens May 31)

Hands On History: July 22 from 10:30 a.m. – noon and 1 – 2:30 p.m.

(Registration opens July 5)

Family Day Open House: Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Visit whstarkhouse.org/programs for more information.