SEE THE NAMES: Orangefield students pass their Certified Patient Care Technician exams

Published 12:12 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy of the Orangefield Independent School District)

Various Orangefield Independent School District students passed their Certified Patient Care Technician exam Friday.

They include, front row, from left, Hailey Condon, Jacqueline (Cadi) Davis, Autumn Rainwater, Chloe Padilla, Lindsey Perkins, back row, Makayla Phan, Jaliah Hawthorne, Seth Williamson, Madison Greenway and Jaslyn Newman.

Also pictured is teacher Jessica Van Huis.

