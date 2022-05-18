Montana Dileo wraps up tremendous golf run with top-10 state showing for Little Cypress-Mauriceville

KINGSLAND – Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears senior golf standout Montana Dileo wrapped up an amazing run for her school at the Class 4A Girls State Golf Tournament on the Legends Course Tuesday.

Dileo, who will play at Lamar University next season, fired a two-round score of 157 to finish 10th out of 72 golfers. Dileo had a 76 on Monday and a 81 on Tuesday.

Lady Bears teammate Neely Wozniak finished 42nd overall with a 181 (87-94)

As a senior, Dileo already won the District 22-4A Golf Championships and the 4A Region III Championships.

At Regionals, Dileo shot a sizzling 79 on Day One and answered with an even better 78 on Day Two to finish with a 157 score, 16 strokes better than second-place Tiffany Langer of Lake Belton, who finished with a 173 (86-87).

Dileo finished fourth at regionals as a freshman and went on to finish seventh at State. After the COVID year canceled pretty much her entire sophomore year, Dileo had a great junior year. She won District and Regionals and finished 11th at State.

Sunnyvale’s Alexandria Hileman took the gold medal with a 144 (68-76). Midlothian Heritage’s Maddie Sanders took second with a 148 (73-75), topping bronze medalist Hondo’s Mallory Matthews 148 (73-75) on a playoff hole.

Argyle won the team title with a 620 (317-303), while Midlothian Heritage took second with a 636 (315-321) and Andrews captured third with a 658 (324-334).