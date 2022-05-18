Lamar State College Orange celebrates longtime process technology instructor

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Orange Leader

Refreshments are enjoyed Monday at Mike Reeder's retirement celebration on the Lamar State College Orange campus. (Photo courtesy of LSCO)

A longtime DuPont professional is retiring from teaching local college students.

Lamar State College Orange celebrated the retirement of Process Technology Instructor Mike Reeder this week.

Reeder has taught at the college for 12 years following a long career at DuPont.

School officials say he is beloved by staff and students.

“LSCO would like to wish Mr. Reeder well in his next chapter,” a school statement read. “We congratulate Mr. Reeder on his retirement and wish him well in his next chapter.”

