Lamar State College Orange celebrates longtime process technology instructor

A longtime DuPont professional is retiring from teaching local college students.

Lamar State College Orange celebrated the retirement of Process Technology Instructor Mike Reeder this week.

Reeder has taught at the college for 12 years following a long career at DuPont.

School officials say he is beloved by staff and students.

“LSCO would like to wish Mr. Reeder well in his next chapter,” a school statement read. “We congratulate Mr. Reeder on his retirement and wish him well in his next chapter.”