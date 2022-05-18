Connor & Victoria Vercher wedding announcement

Connor and Victoria Vercher of Orange were married April 30, 2022 at Orange Train Depot.

Brandon Harding served as the officiant.

Victoria is the daughter Stephanie Smith and Stephen Smith.

Her grandparents are Eloisa Cadena and Gwen and Raymond Smith.

She is a 2017 graduate of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School and a 2019 graduate of Lamar State College Orange.

She works as a dental assistant.

Her bridal attendants were Jackie Ochoa, Jennie Nguyen, Kori Barker and Abigail Gonzalez.

Connor Vercher is the son of Robin Vercher and Jason Vercher.

His grandparents are Paul and Linda Vercher and Susan Harding.

He is a 2015 graduate of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School

His groom attendants were Seth Brown, Noah Hammer, Samir Zambrano, Bradley Brezenski and Jonathan Umbenhaur.