Apply today for grant to promote Orange tourism

The City of Orange Hotel/Motel Tax committee has released applications for non-profit entities within the City of Orange to apply for a portion of the City’s Hotel/Motel Tax funds.

Any 501 (C) organization in the City of Orange that attracts visitors to Orange can submit applications to the committee.

Revenue from the municipal hotel occupancy tax may be used only to promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry. Through the Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant Program, qualified events are able to apply for funds from the city.

The mission of the Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant Program is to provide funds to directly enhance and promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry by applying to one of the following seven statutorily provided categories:

Funding, improvement or maintenance of a convention center or visitor information center.

Paying the administrative costs for facilitating convention registration.

Advertising, solicitations and promotions that attract tourist and convention delegates to the City or its vicinity.

Expenditures that promote arts.

Funding historical restoration or preservation programs.

Funding costs in certain counties to hold sporting events that substantially increase hotel activities.

Signage directing tourists to sights and attractions that are visited frequently by hotel guests in the municipality.

The application and guidelines are available at orangetexas.gov. Applications will be accepted through July 15. Applied funds must be for activities occurring Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

Applications may be submitted via email to ldallas@orangetexas.gov or delivered by mail or in person to City Hall, 812 N. 16th Street, Orange, Attention: Leigh Anne Dallas.

For additional information, contact Dallas at 409-221-3325 or ldallas@orangetexas.gov.