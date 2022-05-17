West Orange-Stark hosting baseball skills clinic this weekend; see how to sign up

Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Van Wade

West Orange-Stark BASEBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Come and enjoy a baseball development clinic and learn the fundamentals of batting, fielding, pitching and base running.

FOR: Youth ages 6 to 14 years old

DATE: Saturday/May 21, 2022

CHECK IN

BEGINS: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

CLINIC: 9 a.m. to noon

COST: FREE for WOS Students (proof of enrollment required)

$25 for Non-District Students

PLACE: West Orange-Stark High School @ Ronnie Anderson Baseball Park

BRING: Water Bottle

Baseball Glove

Baseball Bat

Batting Helmet

Baseball pants (shorts will be allowed with sliders underneath)

Tennis shoes or molded cleats (NO METAL CLEATS ALLOWED ON FIELD)

For more information contact:

Coach Espinal at 409-882-5570

sespinal@woccisd.net

RELEASE REQUIRED TO BE SIGNED DURING CHECK IN BY A LEGAL GUARDIAN

