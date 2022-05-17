West Orange-Stark hosting baseball skills clinic this weekend; see how to sign up
Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Come and enjoy a baseball development clinic and learn the fundamentals of batting, fielding, pitching and base running.
FOR: Youth ages 6 to 14 years old
DATE: Saturday/May 21, 2022
CHECK IN
BEGINS: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
CLINIC: 9 a.m. to noon
COST: FREE for WOS Students (proof of enrollment required)
$25 for Non-District Students
PLACE: West Orange-Stark High School @ Ronnie Anderson Baseball Park
BRING: Water Bottle
Baseball Glove
Baseball Bat
Batting Helmet
Baseball pants (shorts will be allowed with sliders underneath)
Tennis shoes or molded cleats (NO METAL CLEATS ALLOWED ON FIELD)
For more information contact:
Coach Espinal at 409-882-5570
sespinal@woccisd.net
RELEASE REQUIRED TO BE SIGNED DURING CHECK IN BY A LEGAL GUARDIAN